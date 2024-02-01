Cubana Chiefdpriest's wife has been seen in a viral video dancing happily to Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' video

In the clip, she was at a concert where the song was been played and she could not help but make some nice moves

Her husband also joined in twerking to the song as he held a cup of drink in his hands

De Angels, wife of nightlife businessman Pascal Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has shown that she is a hot stepper when it comes to dancing.

The businesswoman was captured when she was twerking during Davido's concert in Paris.

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife twerks in viral video. Photo credit @_deangels

Source: Instagram

She was dancing to Kizz Daniel's hit song 'Twe Twe' where he featured Davido.

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife wears blonde hair

In the clip, the happy woman who recently got a Cadillac Escalade from her hubby was wearing blonde shoulder-length hair with white matching glass.

She also had her Balenciaga white T-shirt on.

Cubana Chiefpriest dances to Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe'

In the recording, the celebrity barman who bought a Rolls Royce recently was also seen dancing to the music. He twerked at his wife while holding a cup of drink.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the clip where De Angels was dancing at Davido's concert. Here are some of the comments below:

"Drip Queen.'

"God abeg ooo u too sabi ur wife stezzzzz up.'

"Premium enjoyment.'

"Sweet video.. Chaiii CP too sabi .. NO:1 PR man for Africa."

"Beautiful."

"Na only chiefpriest n Davido Dey give me joy for this country."

"Money na water."

"You get level."

"This year is our year my brother and my wife."

"Always happy, big supporter."

Cubana Chiefpriest set to throw a wedding for wife

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had promised his better half a white wedding of her dream.

According to him, she had been patient for seven years, and since he had saved up enough, he was ready to give her the lavish wedding.

Some people found the gesture cute, others asked to know the motive behind it

