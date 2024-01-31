Seyi Tinubu, son of the president of Nigeria has said that Cubana Chiefpriest, is a fan of President Tinubu

He said that the businessman might be in Labour Party but he has been supporting his father who is in All Progressive Congress

The celebrity barman also confirmed what Seyi said by laughing and saying it was not a lie

The video of Seyi Tinubu, son of the president of Nigeria hanging out with Cubana Chiefpriest, has been sighted online.

In the recording, Seyi said that Cubana Chiefpriest might be in the Labour Party but he is a Batist and a fan of the president of Nigeria

He stressed that the fans of the businessman should not be deceived by the action of the celebrity barman who bought a Rolls Royce last year.

Seyi Tinubu says Cubana Chiefpriest is a fan of his father. Photo credit @cubana_chiefpriest/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest says Seyi wasn't lying

In the clip, Cubana Chieftpriest laughed so loudly at what Tinubu said as they exchanged more banter.

He confirmed what the son of the president said by stating that Seyi was not lying.

This came a few years after Cubana Chiefpriest publicly declared support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the labour Party during the 2023 general election.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video of Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chiefpriest

Reactions have trailed the video where Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chiefpriest were handing out. Here are some of the comments below:

@sceedbarms:

"He has always been a supporter of Tinubu if you check his page.'

@don_teeman:

"Bellebrity."

@justice_9_9:

"Ahh another Tinubu still day Nigeria?"

@philz3:

"Even Wetin no funny you go laugh to am.'

@unknown_for_my_private_life:

"Who notice the way he use his hand take push that guy."

@_obiageli__:

"Davido go soon poshu am."

@iam_debayorgcfr:

"See thinking. Poor person thinking."

@jaycashbilli:

"This life try get money o shey an ordinary person fit hit chief priest chest like that make he they laugh like mumu?"

@thegbengaoni:

"Common sense no dey."

@herkeju_coded:

"Even David and cubana no reach seyi money when he papa never be president self ."

@baba__imole:

"Person wey you suppose tell fact sey People dey suffer for him papa regime you con dey laugh if person talk now them go talk sey money na water."

Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts Balenciaga sneaker

Legit.ng had reported Cubana Chiefpriest had visited the outlets of the famous luxury fashion brand Balenciaga in France.

He shared the video where he was trying to buy a new sneaker.

According to him, he was in search of a shoe befitting a fat boy like himself. He also noticed the building that Balenciaga was using as a store to sell the wear.

Source: Legit.ng