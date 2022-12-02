In months to come, popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest will walk down the aisle with his wife

According to him, she has been patient for years, and since he has saved up enough, he is ready to give her the lavish wedding of her dreams

While some people found the gesture cute and are looking forward to it, others questioned Chiefpriest's motive

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is set to break records in 2023 with his lavish white wedding.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the socialite made it clear that next year is his love year, and he will be giving his wife the wedding of her dreams.

Cubana Chiefpriest set to walk down the aisle in 2023 Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to Chiefpriest, the mother of his sons has been patient for seven years, and he has finally saved enough to make her dreams come true.

He also made sure to let his wife know that she is entitled to ask for literally anything for their wedding as long as that's what she wants.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Cubana's post about wedding

While some people are happy for the couple, others could not help but point out that Chiefpriest is trying to cover up for his alleged side chick's pregnancy.

See the reactions gathered below:

legendary_e.e:

"Gistlover said you’re expecting from your potential babymama?"

big___raj:

"Fried o . Make u fry her haters,"

shirley.on:

"As a Catholic, You've Been confidently and comfortably living in mortal sin for 7 years."

awero_adeee:

"How he go look inside suit bayii?"

blessingmelody56:

"Congratulations may the lord keep you out of reach for your enemies is a grate things God will bless your home."

thisiscaptstanley:

"Respect your wife and leave side h*n alone."

ivapaisly:

"He just wanted to cash out via wedding spraying money. He feels entitled to receive his own street money from other of his celebrities friends he had been attending their wedding and throwing wads of cash on them."

queen.4herking:

"Why do I think he’s using this to bribe his wife since they’re not wedded pregnant side chic would be a threat to the wife "

Cubana Chiefpriest confirms Davido's marriage to Chioma

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, seemed to confirm Davido’s marriage to Chioma on social media.

On his official Instagram page, the socialite shared a photo of the couple with Davido’s father and another family member.

However, Chiefpriest’s caption caught the attention of many after he called them all Adeleke's.

Source: Legit.ng