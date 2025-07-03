The Lagos state government is set to employ new workers who will fill vacant positions in the teaching service

The Lagos State Government has announced that it has commenced recruitment into the Teaching Service Commission.

In line with this announcement, the recruitment portal has been reactivated and opened for a limited time.

Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs. Victoria Mopelola Peregrino, announced at a press briefing that the portal will not only improve access to employment opportunities but also promote equity and fairness in the teaching workforce.

Peregrino promised that the recruitment will be aligned with the state employment policies and digital transformation agenda.

How long will the application portal be open?

According to Peregrino, the portal will only be open for a limited time from Tuesday, July 1, 2025, to Monday, July 14, 2025.

Peregrino explained that the portal has a user-friendly interface and inclusivity features for people living with disabilities.

She noted that the portal is the centralized platform for submitting applications for entry into the state government’s teaching jobs.

It also has data-driven insights that the state government will apply to workforce planning.

She said:

“This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the State's employment policies and digital transformation agenda. It will serve not only as a teacher’s replacement platform, but also as a data-driven tool to assist workforce planning and evidence-based policymaking”.

Requirements and link to apply

She called on interested Nigerians to apply for the jobs, noting that they are for entry-level (GL08) roles.

Applicants must have the following

Original O' level Results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB) and certificate; Original Degree Certificate (in Education); NYSC Discharge/ Exemption/ Exclusion Certificate

The Teaching Service Commission has stressed that the Notification or Statement of Result will not be accepted.

To apply, click the link and submit your application.

Peregrino assured that the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission is committed to creating an inclusive, transparent, and accessible environment for residents to apply for jobs and build sustainable careers.

The criteria to apply for the jobs have also been listed.

