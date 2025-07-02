Late Nigerian singer Mohbad has continued to be a topic of discussion online as details about his sudden death are yet to be unravelled

A video trended recently showing a little girl identifying the deceased’s picture as she mentioned who allegedly killed him

The trending footage has since spurred conversation online as many react to the toddler’s remarks

A young girl has gone viral on the Nigerian internet amid the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Mohbad.

The toddler, who has captured the attention of many on social media, was seen holding a phone displaying a photo of the late artist.

In the video, a male voice is heard asking her if she recognised the person in the picture, to which she replied, “Mohbad.”

He then asked whether Mohbad was dead or alive, and she calmly responded that he was dead.

Taking it a step further, the toddler went on to claim that the former Marlian Music signee was killed by music executive Naira Marley.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to viral video on Mohbad

_ashleybarbiegold said:

"You’re right baby girl. Pls when you grow up tell your children as well."

shuga____blair wrote:

"E go soon come out for current affair 😂."

merit_omalicha_vee_ said:

"From generation to generation."

veeystitches_fashion said:

"Make una no forget to dey add Sam Larry join😂😂😂."

mustergen2_ said:

"😂😂😂😂 laslas na VDM go make this situation worst for Samlary and naira."

joylynatemiejumbo said:

"Ancestor have spoken oh."

lizzy_millions said:

"Tor... from generation to generation 😂😂😂😂."

ojochege said:

"If naira know say na so dis matter go turn him for jeje leave moh make him carry him wahala de go😂😂😂😂."

softpie____ said:

"Teach her how to use allegedly oh😂."

fatimayusuf2039 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 shey the baby lie ni. God bless you baby gurl. U see the truth."

esther.mike.3785 said:

"You are right my baby naira marley killed him 😢😢😢😢."

poshb_beautyng wrote:

"Please leave yours kids out of this 👏 that child is too young for this. How did she get to know what happened? You people should be calming down o."

wendilicious20 said:

"Next time make she include @verydarkblackman .. Cox if you're trying to protect his oppressors you're also part of the injustice mated to him .mumu boy it's you verses 230 million Nigerians . This time you have failed woefully before you started."

traci_dew said:

"😂😂😂 current affairs for the year 2028."

guineafowllagos said:

"Is nalla nalley 😂😂."

pinna_ephraim wrote:

"Set camera talk your mind and stop leave that child out of it. This is just silly telling your child to say that."

Fans dig up clips of Mohbad's injuries

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users have dug up evidence against Sam Larry following VeryDarkMan’s viral interview with him.

A video made available on social media captured the moment the late singer, Mohbad, displayed his scars.

The clip ignited an uproar online, as VeryDarkMan was accused of making certain moves concerning the case.

