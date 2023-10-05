Tobe, son of Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, has showcased the love of his life in a birthday post on Instagram

He posted a picture where he and his lover Marelle went to a gift store to pick a birthday present

In her Instagram story, Marelle also gushed over him as they thanked fans for their birthday wishes

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli should be ecstatic over a post by Tobe, one of her sons.

Tobe was celebrating his birthday, and his girlfriend Marelle went with him for a birthday present. He used that opportunity to show her off to his fans on social media.

Omoni Oboli's son Tobe and lover Marelle

Marelle gushes over lover Tobe

Marelle, the girlfriend of Tobe, Omoni Oboli, has gushed over him in her Instagram story.

She posted a picture where they were at the gift store checking out birthday gifts. She wrote that Tobe is her man.

See the post here:

Fans react to Tobe Oboli's post about his lover

Netizens have reacted to the post where Omoni Oboli showed off his girlfriend. Many congratulated him and his mother. See some of the comments below.

"Omoni oboli is about to be the best grandma."

"Wahala for Nigeria girl wey go fall in love ooo."

"Happy birthday son ,Gods blessings and protection all d way."

"Happy birthday."

"Tobe u do us this one ooooo."

"Mom and dad. happy birthday!!"

"Yo. Shorty hella fire though. @marelle.b."

"Happy birthday dear birthday mate."

"Happy birthday bro, more blessing."

"Person wey I don fall for ."

Omoni Oboli gushes over second son, Tobe

In a previous report, Legit.ng stated that Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli had gushed over her son Tobe as he marked his 21st birthday.

He clocked 21 in October last year, and the actress shared some pictures to mark his new age.

She wrote how proud she was that Tobe had grown up, and he had made her proud as a mother. She wished him well and congratulated him for becoming a man.

