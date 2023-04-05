Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, has caused a buzz over her exchange with actor and friend, Alexx Ekubo

Omoni had advised Alexx to find another woman to get engaged to so that they could attend his wedding

The actress’ advice to the actor soon trended on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her actor friend, Alexx Ekubo’s recent conversation recently sparked a debate on social media.

It all started when Omoni shared a post on having useless friends because none of them were pregnant, engaged, or getting married.

See her post below:

Her actor friend, Alexx Ekubo, then took to the comment section of Omoni’s post to react.

He reminded her that he had just been through a ‘messy divorce’ as he refrenced his broken and messy engagement with model and ex-girlfriend, Fancy Acholonu.

Omoni however did not seem to be having his excuse. She proceeded to advising him to find another woman to get engaged to and eventually get married so that they could all attend his wedding.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Omoni Oboli advises Alexx Ekubo to find another woman to get engaged to

It did not take long for Omoni and Alexx’s chat to go viral on social media and it sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them recounted why his former engagement ended in the first place. Read some of their comments below:

priscillia_oluchi_:

“A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage. Love is beautiful, regardless.”

chyomsss:

“A person that didn’t touch his fiancée for 5 years can as well stay a lifetime without it .....”

djmacb1:

“Naso unah dey start wahala, nah same gender go still drag am now if expectations wasn't meet.”

chi.victor.5095:

“Did this guy tell you that he really wants to marry.”

Funkyyve:

“Alex wicked boy,wen u can’t even knackstop fooling and deceiving pipo’s children, live your truth‍♀️.”

Iam_chynwa:

“Which one is messy divorce again when you no marry.”

komeeewilliams:

“Na your spirit wife you divorce?”

nenejones_esq:

“They all know his sexualityy but will keep living in denial. Don’t carry somebody’s daughter and keep her as a trophy while doing your backyard runs.”

Uchechiii__:

“His divorce happened before marriage. Wondafullllll”

Alexx Ekubo officially starts new year in February after messy drama with ex-girlfriend

Popular Nigerian actor, Alexx Ekubo, was back in the news after taking a long break from social media over the drama surrounding his love life.

The movie star has now reappeared online with a big message to his fans where he announced his new appointment by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Taking to his official Instagram page on February 2, 2023, Ekubo revealed that he was officially starting his New Year in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost.

