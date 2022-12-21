“I Can Buy a House With My Yearly Food Bill”: Actress Omoni Oboli Says Sons Want to Eat Her Out of the House
- Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, amused fans after crying for help over the appetites of her sons
- Taking to social media, the mum of three boys lamented about how much money she spends on food
- According to Omoni, she can buy a house with her yearly food bill, thanks to her sons
Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, recently went online to cry for help over the huge appetites of her three grown-up sons.
The movie star, who is a mother of three boys, noted on social media that they want to eat her out of the house.
Taking to her official Twitter page, the movie star lamented about how much money she had been spending on food because of her sons’ heavy eating.
According to her, the amount of money she spends on food in a year can buy her a house.
Naija jollof and chicken on display as Omoni Oboli hosts her children's 'oyinbo' friends for World Cup match
She tweeted:
“Help!!! The boys want to eat me out of house and home! Is this how much money people with sons spend on food?!!! I swear I can buy a house with my yearly food bill ”
See her tweet below:
Netizens react as Omoni Oboli says her sons want to eat her out of the house
The actress’ post caused a lot of buzz on her page as netizens reacted to it with amusement. Read some of their comments below:
Aijay noted that she could relate as a mum of 4 boys:
Nonny noted that her boys are old enough to be fending for themselves:
Ben Yako noted that boys eat a lot:
NoraLeen called it a blessing that the actress is able to feed her sons:
Omoni Oboli hosts sons' oyinbo friends for World Cup finale
Nothing beats the feeling of watching football with family and friends and this was exactly the situation of things at actress Omoni Oboli’s house over the weekend.
The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram and Twitter pages with pictures and videos taken during the final World Cup games.
Apparently, the doting mum offered to host her children’s ‘oyinbo’ friends for a viewing party and everyone present had fun.
