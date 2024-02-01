BBNaija's Omashola has sweetly penned a birthday message to his wife, who turned a year older today

The reality star, while gushing about his wife, disclosed she loves Nigeria and has refused to leave

In his birthday message, Omashola also promised to give his wife the best birthday experience, which he tagged 'Warri style'

It is a moment of celebration for former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola Kola Oburoh, also known as Sholzy, as his beautiful wife, Britnee Malin, clocked a new age on Thursday, February 1.

An excited Omashola, in a display of affection for his wife, flooded his page with her pictures.

BBN's Omashola pens birthday message to wife.

Source: Instagram

The reality star, who tied the knot in December 2023, also revealed how calling Britnee his wife made him happy.

He further disclosed that his wife has fallen in love with Nigeria and no longer wants to leave.

Wishing her a happy birthday, Omashola vowed to give her the best birthday experience.

He wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my WIFE, that word sweet me die. I have always wanted to type this kind thing. She no gree leave naija again o, she say the country too sweet… I will give you the best birthday experience today, Warri style."

See the post he shared below:

Fans celebrate with Omashola and wife

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

matthewmensah:

"Shola @sholzy23 my brother, the way you have loved this beautiful wife of yours since day 1 Happy birthday to her."

komzy_ella:

"Happy birthday the itsekiri wife we love u and peace of God be upon you always omere."

omo_wumi2:

"@sholzy23 you need to explain this last video to us probably happy birthday @britneemalin we love u dearly."

i_am_saltina:

"Bro , has she been eating starch ? Is she enjoying it?! Cheers."

royal_diadem15:

"Happy birthday to your wife! Please spoil her the Warri way."

Omashola's son dances as he gets Nigerian passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omashola shared a video of how excited his son Eyitemi was to get his Nigerian passport.

A clip showed the toddler jumping and dancing as his father presented him with his Nigerian passport.

Omashola also bragged about his son having dual citizenship.

