A Nigerian lady said she was travelling to Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, and she decided to fly with Air Peace

She said the Air Peace Flight originated from Abuja, the nation's capital, and she posted a video of her experience

She shared the food she was served mid-flight by Air Peace, even as many people said they didn't know there was an airport in Makurdi

A Nigerian lady travelled with an Air Peace flight to Makurdi, and she has shared her experience.

The lady posted a video, revealing that the Air Peace flight took off from Abuja, the nation's capital.

The lady flew with Air Peace from Abuja to Makurdi. Photo credit: TikTok/@14kemily05, Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Instagram/Air Peace.

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @14kemily05, the lady showed how she dressed up and got ready for the flight.

She travelled on an economy class flight ticket, showing when she arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja for her journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The passenger also showed the food she was served mid-flight and noted that the flight landed at the Makurdi Air Force Base.

Some people who saw the video said they would prefer travelling by road to from Abuja to Makurdi instead of flight.

Others in the comment section said they did not know one could travel to Makurdi by flight.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady flies to Benue using Air Peace

@Samuel Amenvye said:

"Wetin do Benue links?"

@Nuella comment:

"To be honest, I can’t enter flight from Abuja to Makurdi. The road is so smooth from Abuja to Makurdi."

@nelly bright asked:

"Please how? I didn’t know there’s a flights from Abuja to Makurdi."

@Bibal asked:

"You didn’t off your phone while on the plane?"

@monique_glow07 commented:

"Please, how much is the flight from Abuja?"

@Angela said:

"My sister waste the money. Money is to be spent. Enjoy yourself my darling. I’m super proud of you."

Air Peace begins sale of ticket

Meanwhile, Air Peace kicked off the sale of its flight schedules for its London service which began March 30, 2024.

The airline said the tickets for the London route are now available on the website at unbeatable rates.

It also disclosed that there is a special discount for Nigerian students who choose to travel to the UK using the airline.

Source: Legit.ng