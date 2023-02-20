In preparation for the 2023 general election, INEC released some guidelines that are important for the electorates

The guidelines although mandatory, would make voting processes easy for the electorates in wake of the presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng complied a list of the basic requirement needed by Nigerians to perform their civic responsibility in the forthcoming polls

Nigerians on the 25th of February, 2023, and March 11, 2023 would head to the polls and elect elect leaders that would represent them in the decision-making process of the country.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has announced his preferred presidential candidate but the contest is between four major contenders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerias Peoples Party.

Interestingly, Nigerians are given the rights and freedom to vote for their preferred candidate during the election but a lot is needed to aid their civic right on that particular day.

However, Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the most important requirements needed by Nigerians to exercise their franchise in te forthcoming polls.

How the election works

In order to win, a candidate needs to obtain the highest number of votes nationwide and more than a quarter of ballots cast in at least two-thirds of Nigeria's states.

If none of the candidates manage to get this, there would be a second round off between the top two candidates within 21 days.

What you need to vote

According to the guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Presidential and National Assembly Election is slated to hold on February, 25th, 2023.

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election is scheduled to hold on 11th March 11th, 2023.

Time - 8:30am to 2:30pm

However, voters on the queue on or before 2:30pm will be allowed to vote.

Who is allowed (eligible) to vote?

To vote, you must be:

A Nigerian, 18 years and above

A registered voter

In possession of a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC)

Appear in person at the polling unit

AGE (18 Years and above)

A Nigerian that is allowed to exercise his or her franchise during the 2023 general elections will be 18 years and above.

PVC (Have a Permanent Voter’s Card)

Only individuals who register and present a valid Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) at their polling units will be eligible to vote at the election.

Only those with their PVC and that are authenticated using the BVAS device (fingerprint or facial recognition) shall be allowed to vote. NO PVC, NO VOTING!

Know your Polling Unit (PU)

You will vote in the polling unit where your name is enlisted in the Register of Voters.

How to confirm your PU

According to INEC, there are two ways for voters to confirm their polling units which are either through SMS or the commission's website.

To check through SMS, a voter is required to;

Text their voting states, last name and the last six digits of their Voter Identification Number (VIN) to any of the lines– 09062830860, 09062830861, for example FCT Magaji 445322.

Polling Unit will open at 8:30am and close at 2:30pm or when the last person on the queue on or before 2:30pm votes. This means that all eligible voters on queue as at 2:30pm will be allowed to vote.

What is BVAS?

BVAS is an electronic machine called Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. It is used for voter verification and authentication to confirm the identity of a voter using either their fingerprints or face.

Significance of BVAS

The BVAS and/or any other electronic device INEC uses at elections has been backed by the Electoral Act 2022.

It ensures that only persons eligible to vote and in possession of their PVCs and whose names are on the register of voters of a particular polling unit are allowed to vote at that polling unit and to only vote once.

Important note: When casting your vote, make sure that you thumb-print in only one box; that is, the box of your chosen party.

