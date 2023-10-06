Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has registered her displeasure with certain names given to children by Nigerian parents

She said she cannot name her child 'Junior' because the name does not have a positive meaning

Her fans have agreed that parents should give their children meaningful and better names

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde is unhappy that some parents give their children names that are not so meaningful.

She revealed that she can never name her child junior because a child should have their own, which must be deeply rooted in the parent's belief.

Jemima Osunde promises to give her child an important name

The actress revealed in her tweet that her child would have names that are purposeful and meaningful. She added that she would ensure her husband accepts her opinion about giving their children such names.

The actress asked her fans what Junior means as it can be derogatory in some circumstances.

See her tweet here:

Fans react to Jemima Osunde's tweet about the names she can give her child

Netizens have reacted to Jemima Osunde's tweet. Some admire the name 'Junior' while others said they are uncomfortable with such a title. See her reaction below.

@debelistic:

"He will still take his dad’s last name. If he becomes famous at the same time with his dad using the last name, they’ll append the snr or Jnr at the end when addressing them by last name especially if the initials turn out to be the same. Same thing for brothers."

@vobb_atlas:

"I wholeheartedly agreee!"

@kelechinwuluu:

"lol how can I like this post a 100 times??? I’m sending this to my husband."

@Chiadikobi_ibe:

"Even people who bear "success" as a name don't turn out successful. Name nr dey show anything."

@RebeccaIsi:

"Junior made it into Nollywood, for years every main acts child was junior ; lol."

@avontarkaa:

"It’s actually not supposed to be just ‘jr’; it’s the father’s name plus the Jnr. Say for example,his father’s name is Charles and the mom/dad wants their son to bear ‘charles’ to keep the name going,they will simply say ‘Charles Jr’. Thank you!"

@KvngOMEGA:

"Name the first child "Evidence."

@OlaShiftNearMe:

"If I my husband’s name is a name I love for my child to answer, why not?"

@dekkaxhi:

"Thank God my parents didn't make such mistakes."

@2inmola:

"Make my future wife no see this tweet o."

