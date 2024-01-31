Fast-rising Nigerian talent Ayra Starr conveyed her eagerness to collaborate with a number of global music stars

In a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, the 'Rush' singer expressed her interest in working with acclaimed artists such as Rihanna, Victoria Monét, and more

She highlighted that collaborating with these international superstars would make a great impact on her career

Fast-rising Nigerian music star Ayra Starr has stated her desire to work with a couple of international music icons.

In a recent media interview, the singer listed the international stars she adores and would love to collaborate with.

Ayra Starr says she wants to work with Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. Credit: @beyonce, @ayrastarr, @people

Source: Instagram

Rihanna, Victoria Monét, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole were among the musicians the singer revealed.

"I would love to work with Rihanna, Victoria Monét, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole," Ayra Starr said.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng previously reported that the budding artist, who was nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her chart-topping track, Rush, expressed her excitement ahead of the prestigious award.

Recall that Ayra Starr had disclosed in 2023 that her song Rush was being considered for a Grammy nomination by the Recording Academy. The song was from her debut album, 19 and Dangerous Deluxe.

See her video below

Video of Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade trends

The Nigerian singer had trended on social media over her encounter with legendary juju singer King Sunny Ade.

Days back, the 77-year-old legendary musician was a guest at the Afrozons Pre-Grammy party alongside other dignitaries.

A video made the rounds on social media of Mavin signee Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade, who was seated alongside Burna Boy’s mum, Bose Ogulu, and others. The way she did it sparked an uproar online.

Ayra Starr leaves a show on Okada in Benin Republic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ayra Starr left people talking over her dramatic exit from a show in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Ayra Starr was seen jumping on a bike popularly called Okada in Nigeria as she left the event grounds. "

That rider must be the happiest man on earth," a netizen claimed.

Source: Legit.ng