Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has expressed her eagerness and readiness for the forthcoming 66th Grammy Awards

Ayra was among the first artists to get nominated in the newly created category of Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards

In a recent media chat, the talented singer revealed that she has made all necessary preparations ahead of the event on Sunday, February 4

Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, well known as Ayra Starr, is ecstatic as she awaits the prestigious Grammy Awards event.

The budding artist, who was nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her chart-topping track "Rush," expressed her excitement during an interview with Cool FM, hosted by the OAP Do2dtun.

Ayra Starr prepares ahead for the 66th Grammys. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Ayra Starr expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, slated for Sunday, February 4.

She exhibited her readiness for the great event by highlighting her thorough preparations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When asked about her anticipated reaction to earning the prized honour, Ayra revealed her plans.

She stated her intention to celebrate with a feast at her favourite Chinese restaurant, followed by a touching video call to her mother.

Ayra Starr said that she had practiced her walk, carefully chosen her dress for the red carpet event, and had written her acceptance speech on the Grammy stage.

The Mavin diva expressed a realistic approach, acknowledging the uncertainties of awards and stating that she is prepared with an outfit and speech for the following year if she does not win this time.

See the video below

Video of Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade at event causes massive uproar

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr trended on social media over her encounter with legendary juju singer King Sunny Ade.

Days back, the 77-year-old legendary musician was a guest at the Afrozons Pre-Grammy party alongside other dignitaries.

A video made the rounds on social media of Mavin signee Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade, who was seated alongside Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu and others.

Ayra Starr hints at being in a relationship

Ayra Starr sparked reactions online with a comment on her page revealing that she's in a relationship, Legit.ng reported.

Ayra hinted about being in or getting set to start a new relationship, but she said she was worried about the personality that she and her love interest tend to portray.

The Mavin's record label signee noted in her post that she knows she might negatively influence her love interest.

Source: Legit.ng