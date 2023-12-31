Ayra Starr was among the popular Nigerian celebrities who performed at a show in Cotonou, Benin Republic

The Sabi Girl, however, made a dramatic exit from the show after she was seen leaving on a bike known as Okada in Nigeria

The viral video of Ayra Starr on a bike has stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, as many found it hilarious

Mavin songster Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe Ayra Starr has left people talking over her recent action in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Nigerian Sabi Girl, like Davido, Asake, and others, performed at a We Love Ya Festival concert in Benin Republic.

Video of Ayra Starr in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

However, a video showing the moment Ayra Starr exited the event ground has gone viral.

Ayra Starr, who rocked her usual mini outfit, was seen jumping on a bike popularly called Okada in Nigeria as she left the event grounds.

Watch the viral video of Ayra Starr on an Okada below:

Netizens react as Ayra Starr leaves event on a bike 'Okada'

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

officialamorous:

"Never forget where it all started."

iamboadi.noble:

"That rider must be the happiest man on earth ryt now."

manni_loudboy:

"She fly okada."

omoluabiphoto:

"Sabi girl sabi clim bike."

opara_evans:

"If she sells out a venue in cotonou, lazy Ghanaians will say it because of population,here is a beautiful musician mounting okada."

legendarykingpin:

"She only missed kekenor and decided to try it again. She schooled in Cotonou."

dj_atama007:

"She wan use French wound us during her performance. Original pk10 pikin."

symply_mannie:

"Celebrity life hard. .person no fit to enter bike in peace again."

klef_uzi_mane419:

"Na okada dey carry sabi girl."

femiavo:

"Need em all to pull up to Benin ."

Ayra Starr hints about being in relationship

Legit.ng previously reported that Ayra Starr seemed to have finally found love.

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe revealed in a post shared on her page a while back that she was set to be in a relationship with a guy she described as a bad boy.

However, Ayra, in her post, also noted that she might negatively influence her supposed new lover.

Source: Legit.ng