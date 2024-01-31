A recent video of Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest visiting one of the outlets of famous luxury fashion brand Balenciaga in France has got people talking

During the visit, Cubana Chiefpriest had revealed that he was in search of shoes befitting a fat boy like himself

However, he couldn't help but notice the usual building that Balenciaga was using as a store to sell the wears

Nigerian socialite and nightclub owner Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was recently sighted in Europe as he joins his bestie, Davido, on his Europe tour.

Cubana Chiefpriest is quite famous for his expensive fashion taste. He was recently sighted with Davido at a Hermes store in Paris, where the singer was seen checking out a $27k bag.

However, a recent clip shared online by Cubana Chiefpriest during the tour as he visited a Balenciaga store in Paris has got people talking.

In the clip, Cubana Chiefpriest told his fans he was out looking for shoes befitting a fat boy like himself.

Chiefpriest slams Balenciaga's over use of uncompleted building as shop

In the trending clip, the lifestyle influencer slammed Balenciaga over using an uncompleted building as their Paris store.

He noted that he would love to meet the creative designer who convinced the brand to use an uncompleted building for their luxury store.

Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts his $15k Balenciaga sneakers

Despite his lamentations about the building used by Balenciaga as their store in Paris, it didn't stop him from splashing N22.3m on one of the shoes.

In the viral video, Cubana Chiefpriest was seen buying more than one. The new video came hours after Cubana lamented about spending N1m on taxi fare during his recent UK visit.

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's viral clip

See how netizens reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's video after he was seen splurging N22m on a sneakers:

@okeke2009:

"You at risk of CVD. Your BMI is at the roof."

@hero1eri:

"Boy boy wey dey force Davido to be his friend, I dey very happy how them bounce you back yesterday.. your eyes go clear very soon noise maker."

@alahnkash.co.uk:

"How much is money?."

@ezealorobiageli:

"Enjoyment galore."

@expensive_gino:

"Money na water."

@official_preciouss:

"Bring the shoe make I wear am for my neck."

@ikechukwuanozie:

"And nobody is taking about the interior of the shop, "fatboy" is shopping at."

Cubana Chiefpriest blocked from entering Davido's room

Legit.ng recalls reporting the reactions that trailed a viral clip of Cubana Chiefpirest and other prominent persons being blocked from entering Davido's VIP room after his show at the O2.

The clip made the rounds online as Chiefpriest was seen trying to join Davido and Chioma in the VIP room but was humbled by some security personnels.

In another clip, the celebrity barman could be seen protesting how he was treated, as it looked like he never expected it.

