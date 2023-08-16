Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to cause an online stir over his recently purchased N577 million diamond necklace

The DMW boss recently went all out for his Timeless necklace that pours out diamonds like sand and Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to it

Chiefpriest’s reaction to Davido’s new necklace caused an online stir and many netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s latest Timeless necklace has drawn reactions from many including his friend, Cubana Chiefpriest.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Chiefpriest shared a photo of Davido rocking the hefty piece of jewelry as he shared his thoughts.

Recall that the music star recently made headlines after it was discovered that he splurged a whopping N577 million on the neck piece which included an hourglass pouring out diamonds instead of sand.

Cubana Chiefpriest causes stir over his reaction to Davido's Timeless necklace. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: UGC

Chiefpriest accompanied the photo he posted of Davido rocking the Timeless necklace with a caption where he gushed over him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He wrote:

“Nwanne The Ice Is Pouring⏳ Leave Lifestyle For 30BG”

In another post about the necklace, Chiefpriest wrote:

“The Highest, Biggest & Richest Act Outta Africa No Album Can Come Close To Timeless This Year. Bestie Mi We Dreamt About It, Prayed & Worked Towards It Now Is Harvest Season. Enjoy Your Pouring Timeless Diamonds My Brother In-law Major General David ChukwuEbuka Adeleke (001/OON).”

See his posts below:

Netizens react as Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on Davido’s necklace

A number of social media users took to Cubana Chiefpriest’s post to share their thoughts on what he had to say about Davido’s necklace. Read some of their comments below:

joe______aond:

“All these hype are not necessary in heaven.”

Dora.exclusivecollection:

“I love the way you love Davido, that Igbo name enter weller.”

toonzjacko2:

“You give am igbo name join.”

1804_lil_basil:

“The Igbo name off me .”

iam__jah_son:

“OBO turn diamond to sand.”

Uzoo_kelvin:

“001 for a reason ❤.”

Fela_white_:

“Double choking ❤️.”

Hypegad:

“Diamonds are forever ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu returns online

In other news, Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu stunned fans and followers with how she returned to social media after a hiatus.

Sophia, who has been offline for eight weeks, returned looking fly as she shared some adorable pictures online.

The mother of one, who made headlines for dragging Davido for being a deadbeat father, didn't meddle in the singer's pregnancy drama which trended for days.

Source: Legit.ng