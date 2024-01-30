The passive-aggressive feud brewing between Nigerian singer Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia, doesn't seem to have an end in sight anytime soon

Days after Sophia Momodu was called out online by a troll for carrying a fake Hermes bag her ex-lover Davido spotted at one of the brand's stores in Paris

The singer was seen acquiring one of the very same bags that Sophia got trolled online for, for his wife, Chioma

The feud between Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his first baby mama, Sophia, recently took a new turn.

Davido, who recently made history as the first African artist to sell out the O2 Arena three times earlier today, January 30th, 2024, was spotted in Paris, France.

Afrobeats star Davido was recently spotted at the Hermes store in Paris acquiring a $27k bag for his wife, Chioma. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@davido/@sophiamomodu

The singer was spotted at a Hermes store in Paris, where he was seen acquiring an expensive bag for his wife, Chioma.

Davido's visit to the Paris fashion brand is coming days after his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was taunted online for carrying a fake Hermes bag, which cost roughly $27,000.

See the video of Davido checking out the bag below:

Reactions trail video after Davido was spotted at Hermes store

The video of Davido at the Hermes store has got people talking online, noting that the singer intentionally went there to troll Sophia Momodu.

Meanwhile, some have noted that Chioma seems to be in passive-aggressive competition with Sophia.

See some of the comments that trailed the viral clip of Davido checking out a Hermes bag below:

@bigchef676:

"Sophia you do this one not when Sophia posted her own this morning."

@tems_collection01:

"Sophia u bad continue to dey press their neck."

@realpatience_daniels:

"Una no get sense oo, Na David buy Sophia bag codedly oooo."

@ruthroberts7683:

"He's getting a bag for his wife awwwww God when."

@cocoqueeny01:

"All of you shouting Sophia in the comments. Una no get sense at all."

@tos_collection_:

"It's Sophia's turn to press neck, lol."

@obaa_equa1:

"Sophie is pressing her neck. Watch them cry under this post."

@nwamakarrr:

"Original oooo, not fake."

@glamour_hair_luxury_empire:

"Davido one buy like my bag for him wife,u pick well bro the bag is fine."

Sophia Momodu shares cryptic message amidst Chioma's return to Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment shared online by Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, amidst the recent return of Chioma to the country.

Sophia's comment created quite a stir as she passed a dig, noting that her life didn't revolve around a man.

She also talked about her inner strength while showing a collection of elegant pictures, noting that external negativity or criticism could not weaken her.

