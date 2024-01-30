Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has continued to update fans about his trip to London

Just recently, he took to his Instagram stories to lament about the high cost of taxis in the city and how he spent N1 million

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post raised a series of funny comments from netizens, with many of them saying he should have walked

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, caused a stir on social media over his taxi fare in London.

The public figure who recently travelled to the UK for Davido’s show updated his internet fans about his trip.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest laments spending over N1 million on UK taxi. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The self-styled celebrity barman took to his Instagram stories to lament after spending over N1 million on a taxi. According to the public figure, he spent 600 pounds for a 12-hour trip which was calculated at 50 pounds per hour.

He wrote:

“Yesterday I pay cab 600 pounds just for 12 hours, 50 pounds per hour. I use 1 million plus enter cab.”

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest spends N1m on London taxi

Cubana Chiefpriest’s lamentation about spending over N1 million on a taxi soon caught the attention of Nigerians, and they reacted. Read some of their funny comments below:

___olayemi:

“You should've trekked and saved your pounds, and it's even an additional profit to you. You get to keep your money and also lose some calories.”

official_dtwinz07:

“Na poor people wey never travel before go feel this pressure. Normal lifestyle for abroad.”

mr.agugua:

“You pay 1’m for cab go club wey them bounce you na Nigeria una Dey do rubbish.”

___abefe:

“U want a refund because I no know wetin this one teach us now, Dem bounce you or not ?? Na Wetin make you tell us now.”

charles.k.ojukwu:

“you got a massive discount,that’s too cheap to pay a cab £50 for driving an hour.”

vulzluv:

“Na you wan pay naw... you for enter train trek some but you wan do big man for foreign land when nobody know you. Them still bounce you o.”

adokiye:

“Normal Abroad Lifestyle.”

kola.kashogi:

“Unless it was a black cab he took. He is obviously stretching the truth.”

ibukun45:

“Na Wetin I Dey always talk be that… all those your Nigerian life no reach here… na just £600 you spend you carry coke internet…. Oga naso we Dey do for here ooooo….. Dey go bk your Nigeria where senseless boiz go come spend millions overnight for you… no be for here you go feel the heat inside cold shaaaa niii.”

Da_kash:

“Lol ..... This guy funny sha.... Wetin we wan use the update do now? Ok you're a billionaire, well done.”

seun_firenation:

“Naso we Dey enter am for here o, not for the weak.”

big_vick147:

“You spent 600 pounds oga, nor dey use exchange rate calculate money when you spend there. Uk is not Nigeria. Shey money na water?”

Cubana Chiefpriest bounced from entering Davido's VIP room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on Cubana Chiefpriest getting bounced in London as he attended Davido's O2 Arena show.

A trending clip showed Cubana Chiefpriest trying to join Davido and Chioma in the singer's VIP changing room before some UK security details humbled him.

In another clip, the celebrity barman could be seen protesting how he was treated, as it looked like he never expected it.

Source: Legit.ng