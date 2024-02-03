Portable and his 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple have ended their feud a few days after the singer called her out

The two had were at each other's neck on social media though Ashabi Simple said they would settle their quarrel

In a video sighted online, Ashabi Simple was seen vibing to Portable's song while the singer also responded

All seemed now well between Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable and his 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had called out his 4th baby mama over an interview she granted to her senior colleague, Biola Bayo. She said her husband has seven women and she also talked about her love for him.

In a new development, Ashabi Simple took to TikTok where she was seen vibing to one of the songs sang by Portable. In the caption of the video, she wrote " My crush's voice" and kissed the singer as she was singing.

Portable reconciles with Ashabi Simple after dragging her. Photo credit @ashabi_simple/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In response, Portable also took to the comment section to hail her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable calls Ashabi Simple his queen

In his comment to the video, the Zazu crooner called the mother of one his queen. He added a love emoji to his post.

Recall that at a point, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Portable continued dragging her while he also lashed out at Laide Bakare who commented about cheating husband.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video where Portable and Ashabi Simple reconciled. Here are some of the comments below:

@i_am_miday08:

"God when not."

@empress_ajokeade:

"I don’t blame her, how do we expect her to keep up with her rent? Odindin 2 bedroom flat ."

@ezekieltundeani:

"She has sense."

@sisi__tvnchi:

"God abeg."

@callme_blackgold:

"They don use her na why."

@strandeluxe.hair:

"Hunger is all i see!"

@chefsapphire_:

"Focus is important."

@oritoke_xx2:

"Anything that makes you happy go for it, kosi fila."

@owomide841:

"Na kayamata she use for my brother o."

@abiodun_mojisola:

"Shame."

Portable's baby mama removes his photo

Legit.ng had reported that Ashabi Simple took a bold step concerning her relationship with her baby daddy.

She pulled down all the pictures and videos of her baby daddy from her Instagram page.

The move came days after Portable dragged her online and warned her against disrespecting her first wife.

Source: Legit.ng