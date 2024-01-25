A video shows a mother's emotional reaction as she reunites with her son after 10 years of separation

The excited woman rolled on the floor immediately after she sighted her son walking down to meet her

Netizens who watched the heartwarming video were touched by her reaction and they shared sweet comments

A captivating video of a mother's reunion with her son abroad after 10 long years apart has gotten netizens emotional.

The video shared by @virgoflights on TikTok melted the hearts of netizens who came across it on the app.

Mum reunites with son after 10 years Photo credit: @virgoflights/TikTok.

Woman goes 'gaga' as son returns after 10 years

Upon seeing her son, the mother rolled on the floor severally while her daughter-in-law filmed her in her emotional state.

She was tricked by her daughter-in-law who asked her to come outside claiming that a friend wanted to see her only for the woman to behold her son.

The overly excited woman instead of embracing her son, began rolling on the floor and praising God.

The video was captioned;

“Surprised my mother-in-law with her son after not seeing him over 10 years! Someone sign mama up for a Nollywood movie.”

Netizens react to touching reunion of mother and son

Many netizens joined the mother to celebrate her son's return while others prayed to be reunited with their loved ones.

Mo' Pride I. U reacted:

“The rolling on floor is how most Nigerian mothers show pure gratitude to God bless her!”

@sampory reacted:

“She's rolling in Thanksgiving to God. she said "Oluwaaaa Oluwaaaa I wó lọ se eleyi funmi" God it's you that did this for me. I'm happy 4 y'all.”

@omalichanwa reacted:

“Pls move the car is blocking her for rolling well joy of mother.”

Rabuku254 reacted:

“Why I'm I seeing samido wife Eddy.”

Ko reacted:

“Trust they don't play about their sons.”

Adunni Adekola E said:

“Mommy has dropped her phone and lost her shoe. This is beautiful.”

ВАН reacted:

“They look so much alike. He's the male vision.”

Mausi EI reacted:

“She's so excited e. Oluwa and rolling on the floor is their way of gratitude.”

Watch the video below:

Couple reunites 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later. They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

When both couples met again in 2007, they learnt about their divorces in their respective marriages, so they started another relationship, eventually leading to their reunion. Grace said after their first break up, they never forgot each other. Even after losing contact with each other, John had once gone as far as to track Grace down by calling an international directory in the U.S.

Both Grace and John said that love is worth taking a chance on, especially for those who had earlier experienced a loss in love; they said it is normal to come back to see if they feel the same way for each other again. “Know that it's never too late to find where you're supposed to be and who you're supposed to be there with”

Source: Legit.ng