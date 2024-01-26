A Nigerian mother has shared a captivating video of herself and her little son driving inside their large compound

While sharing the video, the mother bragged about living an expensive lifestyle with her little son

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok congratulated the duo and admired their luxury lifestyle

A young-looking Nigerian mother has captivated viewers with a video of herself and her son living an expensive lifestyle.

The mother identified as @richysandy1 on TikTok reiterated that she was 'winning' with her son because they bought a similar kind of ride.

Mother and son flaunt white Benz Photo credit: @richysandy1/TikTok.

Lady and little son drive same kind of Benz

The lady was seen in the video sitting on top of her white Benz, while her son sat inside his white Benz.

The little boy’s car was a movable toy car but had the same looks, colour, and brand name as his mother's.

The lady captioned the video:

“See who is twinning with me, GLC babes.”

Netizens react to video of mother and son driving Benz

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages and people tapping from the woman’s blessings.

@joykaro197 said:

“I don't really know how it feels like to come from a rich home but I will ask my children.”

Thelma Christopher reacted:

“Please how much is the boys.”

Jessicas co reacted:

“Me nd my son soon.”

Queenb_royalbabies said:

“I get my Bobo sandals oo size 21 to 36.”

LORENA said:

“Moot guys and I will do the same.”

God's time nice said:

“Congratulations.”

Mãñdy reacted:

“This is when we all say "God when.”

Ella Diamond reacted:

“I'm happy for you Osawese na girl make get respect dey enjoy good girls dey pay if you meet the right guy so keep praying.”

Idin Faith said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Lovegold060 reacted:

“Babe god bless.”

Agu Chilove said:

“Congrats I tap from your blessings.”

