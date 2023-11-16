Singer Adekunle Gold has joined his 'Look what you made me do' challenge and shared the craziest thing he has done for love

While playing his song in the background, he noted how he took okada to buy Ice cream for a girl

When he came back drenched, the lady said it was strawberry flavour she wanted, and she didn't take the ice cream

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Adekunle Kosoko, known as AG Baby or Adekunle Gold, has shared the craziest thing he has ever done for love.

Adekunle Gold Shares Craziest Thing He Has Done for Love. Photo Credit @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that Adekunle and Simi had a duet of their song 'Look What You Made Me Do'. The singer challenged his fans and asked them to write the craziest thing they have been forced to do for love.

Adekunle Gold also joined and wrote on TikTok how he went under the rain to buy ice cream for his girl. He came back drenched, and the lady rejected the ice cream.

The singer has also recorded other lovely songs with his wife apart from 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the clip made by Adekunle Gold here:

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's clip

Netizens have reacted to the TikTok video made by Adekunle Gold as they shared what they have done for love. Here are some of the comments below.

@wuralewa:

"Going through these comments and I’m happy they love me at home. What are y’all doing??"

"I borrowed him 270k we later broke up he said I do it out of love ."

@Iamlayor:

"He said he loved girl with piercing, I pierced my nose cus of him, the werey leave me for girl wey no get any piercing. Infact Em no pierce ear for."

@queen.adlas:

"Na only me never do anything crazy for love."

@MiWa:

"I use people ajo money pay hospital bill only me know wetin I pass through."

@Y’all meet Sheyi:

"I use my Neco money buy phone for girl after three days she break up. The follow day I applied for the Neco form it’s closed."

@WuraolaToba:

"Going over to his place every single chance I get. Only to be told, I love too much, he wants to breakup. Mahdd oo".

@mishael amaka:

"I bought him some clothes without his awareness but he gave them to his brother saying he doesn't like them."

Adekunle Gold says he is a one-woman man, a shameless lover

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Adekunle Gold had made it known that he only had eyes for one woman.

While granting an interview, he said he felt he was a shameless lover, so he thought he should sing it in his song, 'One Woman',

Fans reacted to the interview clip and praised the singer for being different from other singers.

Source: Legit.ng