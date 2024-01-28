Nigeria’s win against Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON games has put one Prophet Elijah Abiri in the limelight

Before the football match, the Nigerian pastor had prophesied that Cameroon would beat Nigeria 3 goals to 1

After Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Cameroon during the match, netizens were quick to dig up the pastor’s post and put him on blast

A Nigerian preacher, Prophet Elijah Abiri, is trending online over the Super Eagles match against Cameroon at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Hours before the much-anticipated match between Nigeria and Cameroon, Prophet Elijah Abiri had taken to his Facebook page to share prophecies on what the outcome of the game would be.

AFCON: Fans blast pastor who prophesied Nigeria will lose to Cameroon. Photos: @caf_online, Prophet Elijah Abiri / Facebook

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian preacher prophesied that Cameroon would win the game against Nigeria with 3 goals to 1. Not stopping there, Prophet Elijah Abiri made it known that he wasn’t talking in parables and that it was confirmed that Cameroon would beat Nigeria.

He wrote:

“Any arrow fired at you, back fired right now! 3-1 is the scores for Cameroon Vs Nigeria in Favor of Cameroon. This time I’m not talking in Parable, I said Cameroon is winning Nigeria period! it’s written& it’s done,watch.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

However, after the match was played on January 27, 2024, the prophet was in for a surprise with the outcome seeing as Nigeria won the game with 2 goals to nil.

As expected, many netizens were quick to dig up the prophet’s post and also put him on blast for his false prophecy.

Reactions to pastor’s false prophecy about Nigeria and Cameroon

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Prophet Elijah Abiri’s failed prophecy below:

Balo_ng:

“Man of God just calm down.... we dey come Sunday school class tomorrow e get one you go Explain give us.”

Mimi Seafood plus: ·

“Please I need your address Sir, I want to visit you with some friends abeg.”

Cosmas Ifeanyi:

“End time pastor.”

Osondu Ahirika:

“Shameful. This happens when you bring arrogance into ministry.”

Blessingharuna7:

“They need to find this man make they wipe am cord for neck.”

ifu_nanya:

“We need to look for that prophet and question him.”

vitameen_b:

“You sure say na God call this one?”

Edisana Nyong:

“I know say today, you go talk say "God told you he will have mercy on super eagles" Dey play.”

Kanayo O Kanayo celebrates Nigeria's win against Cameroon

Nigerian actor Kanayo O Kanayo joined many others to speak on the Super Eagles beating Cameroon at the recently held African Cup of Nations (AFCON) football match.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video congratulating Nigeria’s football team. He also especially commended Victor Osimhen for playing like a true African Footballer of the Year.

According to Kanayo, it appears that Benin people talked to their son Osimhen for him to perform well, considering that the Super Eagles won their previous matches through penalties and own goals.

Source: Legit.ng