President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to attend Super Eagles of Nigeria's round of 16 tie against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

This was confirmed by the Minister of Sport, Senator John Owan Enoh, shortly after Nigeria's captain, Ahmed Musa, requested

Nigeria's quest for a fourth African Cup of Nations will continue against five-time champions on Saturday, January 27

Ahmed Musa, the Super Eagles captain, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to be present at their upcoming match against Cameroon in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Musa conveyed this request during the team's virtual meeting with Senator John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, on Wednesday, January 24.

The minister of sport has assured Super Eagles that President Bola Tinubu will be in attendance at the Super Eagles Round of 16 tie. Photo Credit: The Presidency

As quoted by The Nation, Musa said:

“We have a message that we are going to send to you (Enoh) to the president.

“We don’t want him to watch the game on TV anymore, we want him over here [Ivory Coast] to come and cheer us together. So this is our own message to the President.”

Tinubu to watch Super Eagles round of 16 tie - Sport minister

The sports minister responded:

“The president will come. I can assure you the president will come. He has told me when he wants to come and my prayer is that gradually we are going to get to the point where the President can come. He will come. I will bring the president, he will come.”

Musa said:

“Finally, we really appreciate your words of encouragement to the team, thank you.”

What to expect

The Super Eagles will go into the match against the Indomitable Lions with a head-to-head advantage in the last eight encounters between both sides.

Nigeria has won four times in the last eight meetings, Cameroon twice, and two draws for both sides.

The last two AFCON meetings between both sides ended in favour of Nigeria, who won 2-1 and 3-2 at the 2004 and 2019 AFCON, respectively.

