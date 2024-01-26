A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK revealed how she secured her first healthcare job after many unsuccessful attempts

She stated that she resolved to go out and look for her Nigerian compatriots, and she finally found them

She recounted how she encountered an Igbo woman who referred her to someone else, and that was how she got her first job

A Nigerian lady who had moved to the UK in search of a better life shared her inspiring story of how she finally landed her first healthcare job after facing many rejections.

She narrated that she had applied for several positions in different hospitals and clinics, but none of them gave her a chance.

The lady shared how she got the job. Photo credit: @yhuudee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She felt frustrated and discouraged, but she did not give up on her dream. She decided that she needed to go out and network with her fellow Nigerians who were already working in the healthcare sector, and she hoped that they would help her out.

She eventually found them after searching for a long time. She recalled how she met a kind-hearted Igbo woman.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The Igbo woman took an interest in her and introduced her to someone as shared by @yhuudee. The person was impressed by her qualifications and enthusiasm, and he offered her a job on the spot.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Becky8388383 said:

“Referral jobs are the bessttt!! Got my first big girl job in the uk through a referral and l love it.”

Akwaugo wrote:

“Congrutulations. Please I need work am in Gloucester.”

Queen j46 commented:

“Hi please I need same trick abeg. I don tire.”

Highbee also commented:

“The best trick ioin a good and recongnized charity and backtrack the date wou ininod thonm n your cv you'll start getting interviews prepare well.”

Dorcasmakani:

“Can I have the link please.”

Rima:

“Hoping to meet my God-sent helper in Wales.”

Blove47:

“Congratulations sis, I need your referral oh.”

Mercy Osei:

“Lord pls locate my helper.”

Jocelyn:

“What's the CV trick?”

Lanny:

“Please who is in Manchester I'm relocating from Newcastle to Manchester soon and I need a job please.”

Richaunty:

“Pis I do decoration and baking in London.”

Ta_oge hairs:

“Looking for accommodation in Manchester.”

User5750189599359:

“Please what's the cv trick.”

Lady rewrites Nigerian lady’s CV, helps her to find bank job in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman living in Canada said she may never help any Nigerian again because she regretted the last time she did.

The woman with the TikTok handle @glowwriyah) met a lady who needed a job badly in the foreign country through a friend, and she asked for her resume.

Upon seeing how unfit her CV was, she reviewed it and made it look presentable for her bank so she could be hired.

Source: Legit.ng