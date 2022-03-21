A video of legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, has surfaced on social media and sparked hilarious reactions from netizens

The clip captured the moment KSA playfully protested as a band member tried to pick the bundle of cash being sprayed on him at an event

Nigerians on social media had different things to say about the video with many blaming the situation of things in the country

Legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, is currently trending in the online community after he was spotted in a viral video from a recent event.

The veteran entertainer was in the middle of a performance when a guest honoured his efforts with a bundle of cash.

King Sunny Ade stopped his crew member from picking his money at an event. Photo:@sunnyadeofficial

Source: Instagram

A band member had made an attempt to pick the bundle of cash but this didn’t go down well with KSA as he was quick to land a playful slap on the individual’s back.

Shortly after, another guest handed a wad of cash to King Sunny Ade and the same band member tried to help him fit the cash into his back pocket properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The musician allowed him for a few seconds but he chased him off with a kick even in the middle of his performance.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to KSA's video

nikkysarki said:

"Baba Dey secure him bag."

cutekassy said:

"God I just shouted inside bus all in the name of laugh Even king sunny Ade Dey find money ooo."

abdulkareemayuba said:

"But it looks like banters now, nothing serious."

gabrielpeter805 said:

"Baba no want any picker, he’s ALMIGHTY PICKER all by himself."

dotsixsings1 said:

"For God sake this is music + comedy....the picker don jammm oga na master."

justdamz_ said:

"Baba na wan make they run am like Portable."

roz_p1472 said:

"Baba nor one hear story later .. lmao."

Simi kneels down to greet King Sunny Ade in adorable video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian Juju musician, King Sunny Ade and songstress, Simi, met at an event.

The female singer was spotted kneeling to greet the music veteran as she showed him respect.

King Sunny Ade and Simi later held hands and danced for a bit and fans on social media reacted to the viral clip.

Source: Legit.ng