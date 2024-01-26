Singer and dancer Yemi Alade recently trended online as she made history at the just completed Midem24 in Cannes

Internationally renowned Afrobeats singer Yemi Alade, aka Mama Africa, has been on a winning streak lately.

The prolific singer and performer was recently at the Cannes Festival in France, where she was honoured with a special medal by Midem24.

Afrobeats superstar Yemi Alade recently made history as she became the first Nigerian artist to stamp her prints at the Cannes Festival. Photo credit: @yemialade/@midem_official

Days after making history as the first female Nigerian singer to perform at the AFCON, Yemi Alade took her winning streak to new heights.

She recently joined internationally famous American singer Stewart Copeland and French performer Jean Michel to kick off the Midem 24 Cannes festival.

Yemi Alade stamps her print at the Cannes

Apart from being appointed as the Midem 24 Cannes Des Palais festival ambassador, she also got to meet the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cannes Island.

Yemi Alade also made history as she became the first Nigerian artist to stamp her prints on the Cannes Festival Hall of Fame.

Respect to Mama Africa as she has constantly been making Nigeria and African music proud across the globe.

See Yemi Alade's post below:

Reactions trail Yemi Alade's achievement at Cannes

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Yemi Alade feat as she stamped her print at the Cannes:

@anyikowoko:

"A proud moment! Well done."

@ceebee__:

"A queen I Stan."

@kany_mike:

"Legendary Mama."

@j.a.r.m.a:

"We are so proud of you MAMA AFRICA."

@thishotsunshine:

"Congratulations!!! Love it for you."

@eudoxie:

"Félicitations ma belle."

@siruti:

"Always proud of you Yemi."

@ijeoma.odumodu:

"Stay winning boo."

@naphy_sart:

"Congratulations mama Africa."

@nikkilaoye:

"Congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️ super proud of you always. Keep shinning."

