Yemi Alade will be performing at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire

The Nigerian singer, who expressed gratitude to God, revealed she has been praying to perform at a stadium in 2016

Yemi Alade also shared pictures of her at a stadium in Cote d'Ivoire as fans and wellwishers congratulated her

It is another big win for Nigeria as popular highlife singer Yemi Alade will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cote d’Ivoire.

Yemi Alade first shared the good news with her fans on her X, formerly Twitter handle, on Thursday, January 11, 2023.

Yemi Alade shares pictures of her at a stadium. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Celebrating her latest feat, the singer described it as a dream come true.

Alade spoke on the importance of prayer while revealing it has been her long-time desire to perform at a football stadium in the presence of a large crowd.

She tweeted:

“I can’t buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires. Since 2016, I have desired to perform at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by 100’s of dancers and millions of people.

“7 years later, I’m performing at AFCON. It is indeed an honour and a dream come true. It’s just the beginning.”

See her tweet below:

Yemi Alade lands in Cote d'Ivoire

Yemi Alade has also taken to social media to share pictures of her at a stadium in Cote d’Ivoire.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote in her caption:

"The Pressure Is Getting "WESSER" (A)Ivory Coast X (B)GUNIEA BISSAU 8PM Tmrw."

Check out the pictures Yemi Alade shared below:

The 2023 AFCON opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024.

