A video recently shared by Afro-highlife superstar Flavour Ijele on his social media page has caught fire, sending many netizens wild

The song Agba Baller was one of the biggest songs of the last quarter of 2023, and to finally get a visual befitting of it has sent many into a frenzy

The teaser released by Flavour showed that featured NastyBlaq and billionaire nightlife king Cubana Chiefpriest on it

Afro-highlife singer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour, has sparked emotions online after snippets of his new music video for Agba Baller went viral.

Flavour shared a teaser for the visuals on his social media page, which has sent many into a frenzy.

Flavour stirs tension online as clips from the singer's upcoming music video goes viral. Photo credit: @2niteflavour

Famous nightlife king and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, was seen in the trending snippet.

Also, skit maker NastyBlaq was another prominent face featured in the viral clip.

Yacht, Rolls Royce all feature on Flavour's Agba Baller video

One of the viral clip's captivating features was a yacht perusing along the inland waterways of Lagos.

Apart from that, the singer also flaunted his Rolls Royce for the first time. Another notable feature was the use of a Falker 29-HSF helicopter.

Flavour seems to have this music video thing on lockdown as the teaser for Agba Baller melts hearts online.

Agba Baller was one of the biggest songs of last December.

Even former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi recently noted that Flavour's Big Baller is currently his best song.

Watch the teaser below:

See how netizens reacted to Flavour's teaser

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@cubana_chiefpriest:

"If you know you know."

@nastyblaq:

"How much is money?"

@chineduikedieze:

"Just shift make I faint..."

@vastbracket:

"Better jam + better video."

@chidimokeme:

"Ijele Can’t wait!"

@officialswazzi:

"Premium or Nothing."

@aurdei_:

"Video chi godi fire."

@ijeleworldwide:

"Ogini kwa! It was about time!"

Tiwa Savage reveals her obsession for Flavour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Afrobeat queen, Tiwa Savage opened up about her crush for colleague, Flavour.

The mother made the confession in a post shared on her Instagram story.

She shared that she's a massive fan of Flavour's style of music and was quite looking further to attending one of his show/concert.

