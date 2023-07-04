Nigerian singer Simi shared some exciting details about how she met Adekunle Gold and the events that led to their union

In an interview, while discussing her career as a gospel musician, she mentioned that her husband had always been a fan, but she didn't know until they met at an event

The Mother of one revealed that she has a gospel music album that popped up in the early 2000s, which stunned many after she sang one of her Christian hits

Nigerian Afropop star Simi has disclosed her journey in the music business and how her husband, Adekunle Gold, has been around for a while.

The Duduke hitmaker mentioned during a recent interview with Beat FM that she first had a gospel music album during her early years in the industry, which was actually a hit in the late 2000s. And noted how she used to attend church programmes to perform for them.

Not stopping there, She revealed that her husband, Adekunle Gold, had always been crushing on her from a distance and that it was after they met that she came across his several direct messages on Facebook.

Simi's interview sparks reactions

Netizens gushed over the celebrity lovebirds, while some pointed out that they knew about one of her gospel songs but didn't know she was the face behind it. See their comments:

toba_onair:

"Moral lesson , answer that guy with white round and soft jean."

onestopshop_solutions:

"Ag to Ag baby to tio tequila.I have a feeling simi had a hand in this transitions!!"

soomtee:

"I loved Ara Ile!!!! It was the best!!!"

monini_olaoluwa:

"This simi ehn na vibe on her own "

kuku101:

"I love Ara Ile ooo I still get am sef."

abby_pumpkin:

"Simi is a very funny woman. I’m sure everyone will love to be around her ."

