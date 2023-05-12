Nigerian artist Simi shared her excitement as she’ll be joining international legend Alicia Keys on her summer tour

The tour, dubbed "Keys to the Summer" will also witness the upcoming Cameroonian star Libianca perform

Simi took to social media to inform fans and music lovers of the latest development in her career as they all celebrated her

Nigerian Afro-soul star Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has announced that she will be featured in the American Grammy-winning star Alicia Keys’ summer tour.

The Duduke crooner took to social media to inform her fans and followers as they celebrated this international recognition.

Simi set to join Alicia Keys on Summer Tour Credit: @symplysimi, @aliciakeys

Alica Keys’ summer tour, dubbed ‘Keys to the Summer,’ will be happening across North America with a run of 23 dates that will kick off on June 28, 2023.

The event is set to be completely magical and unmissable as it features two West African female artists, Simi from Nigeria and the upcoming Cameroonian artist Labianca.

See Simi’s post below

Internet users react

olonadetitilayo:

"Oh wow this incredible ❤️❤️❤️."

@FolasadeOlukoju:

"All our women are winning ❤️ so glad."

@fansofSimi

Can I hear you scream “can you simi now!!!!!!!!!”"

@manuelvwede:

"Congratulations, this is massive."

@Myramiemie_:

"Keep shining baby girl."

