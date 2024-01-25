Nollywood power couple Lateef Adedimeji and his beautiful wife Mo Bimpe recently got people talking online

A video of Lateef Adedimeji taunting his wife's inability to pronounce "Pistachio Hat" correctly during their recent visit to the United States went viral

The couple who are currently on vacation in the US are quite popular for their cute sense of humour

Nigerian movie star Lateef Adedimeji recently shared a video of him and his wife, Mo Bimpe, getting into a fight over the correct way to pronounce the word Pistachio Hat.

The couple, who are currently in the United States of America on vacation, were seen cruising around the city of Chicago.

Movie star Lateef Adedimeji slams his wife, Mo Bimpe. Questions her intelligence. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Mo Bimpe complained about getting cold and wanted a hat to protect her hair. However, in her bid to tell her husband the type of hat she wanted, she got him laughing as she mixed up the pronunciation.

Lateef Adedimeji taunts wife & her state of origin

The Jagun Jagun star reacted to his wife's inability to pronounce the word "Pistachio" by calling her an "olodo".

Olodo is a Yoruba word for an unintelligent person. The actor didn't stop there. He mocked her for calling it "Spitachio", and then he took a shot at his wife's state of origin, Ekiti.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They got married in December 2021.

Watch the video of Lateef Adedimeji trolling his wife, Mo Bimpe:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@mo_bimpe:

"Love this 1-0. Please don’t beg me later oh cos you started it. GAME ON!"

@iammojeehtag:

"Lateef dapada, Ekiti that's professors city."

@mckomoo007:

"Find Bimpe for me."

@mhizanrinola:

"Abeg no insult my sister o nah wetin you call ham she talk."

@prettybecca02:

"Proud of my state she's correct abi who else I go support, Ekiti fountain ⛲️ of knowledge."

@mercyoyebade:

"Lati....Lati....Latiiiii...........eemelo ni mo pe e????? hmmmmmnnnnn lemme reserve my comments but this time am not staying at your back oo."

@jideawobona:

"Ekiti people are coming for you."

@joshuafatade:

"Don't ever talk to ekiti like that,we are all professionals u better know what u are saying."

@theroyal_kwell:

"I can't believe you actually said something about Ekiti. Are you for real. If you are talking about the nuts, it is called P.I.S.T.A.C.H.I.O. Unless you are talking about something else. Otherwise, my daughter is so right. Ko ma bu wa rara."

@folorunsho_williams_22:

"Ekiti people are coming for you for insulting their daughter."

@okunnu_1:

"If human become books EKITI ll read it."

