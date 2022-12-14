Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji was recently at a public gathering where he shared a little about his love life

The actor recounted how he had initially vowed to never get married to anyone in the same acting profession as him

Adedimeji said things, however, took a turn after Mo Bimpe joined him in the industry, and netizens had different things to say

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has stirred mixed reactions from social media users after opening up on his love life.

A video of the actor from a recent public gathering surfaced on social media and captured Adedimeji sharing his story with members of the audience.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji had vowed not to marry an actress before meeting Mo Bimpe.

Source: Instagram

The Ayinla star recounted how he had made strong vows to rather get killed than find himself taking a fellow movie star as a wife.

Adedimeji, however, mentioned how he had been in the industry for much longer before his wife, Mo Bimpe, joined him.

He recounted how they met on Bimpe’s second Nollywood production and how they worked together on projects from then on.

According to Adedimeji, he soon realized that working together wasn’t always as productive as when he worked on projects alone.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react to Adedimeji's video

wendysavoo said:

"This guy has spiritual understanding."

motolatheactor said:

"It’s DESTINY! You’re her DESTINY & She’s your DESTINY ."

lolaoge said:

"It's the Lord's doing my dear, ways of God are very mysterious to accomplish His work, to Him be all the glory, togetherness forever Ijmn."

am_fabrics_world said:

"That’s it oo...don’t be too fwd in your wishes bcus you don’t know anything about destiny."

r.teemah_domain said:

"That’s how life Is,when Bimpe was dragged then that she was lieing they were not dating in one of her interview , I told people around me that she was speaking the truth ! I don’t know her but if you understand life to some level, you will know unexpected happens a lot ,we pray the bad ones don’t happen to us all. Things you never thought you can ever do , you might found yourself doing it."

