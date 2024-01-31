Big Brother Naija Vee trended on social media after one of her die-hard fans proposed to have her as his woman

The young man was mesmerised by the reality TV star’s recent pictures and offered to give her 11 million naira

Surprised by the monetary offer, Vee reacted to the offer, spurring tonnes of reactions online

A Nigerian man made known his admiration for Big Brother Naija star Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee Iye.

The toaster, identified as @Nsukka_okpa on Elon Musk’s X, repeatedly made known his intention by offering the beauty model the sum of N11 million.

BBNaija Vee responds to toaster on X. Credit: @veeiye

Source: Instagram

Nsukka_okpa cooked up a story about how he was ready to go to lengths to make Vee his woman.

The young man claimed that he was on his way to assist his friend in depositing the N11 million at the bank and proposed a plot in which he would claim to have been robbed to hand the money over to the BBNaija star.

@Nsukka_okpa expressed his wish to have Veeiye in his life and immediately sought answers from the reality TV personality.

Vee responded enthusiastically to his proposal, asking @Nsukka_okpa to check his direct messages for her response.

See the post below

Netizens react to BBNaija Vee’s response to her toaster

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ChideraJude_:

"A win for you my guy @Nsukka_okpa."

@ChiChiChibuogwu:

"Wahaleux."

@OligboJ:

"What is CYDM?"

@dlazygirl:

"Lol that shot was too accurate there was no way he could miss."

@MheeKhoon:

"Abeg wetin happen after DM."

@RealMrKay:

"Bro, you’ve got this babe. Kindly utilise to opportunity and make her your own."

@FineManArtist:

"You wan collect my money? Michael I never see alert oo. No play with me o."

BBNaija Vee attacks troll

BVee Iye made headlines last year after hilariously shutting down a troll.

She had previously generated a lot of buzz with an open and honest interview in which she discussed both her personal life and her past relationship with co-star Neo Akpofure.

During the interview, Vee didn't hold back in stating her feelings towards her ex-boyfriend's cousin Venita, whom she believed added to her breakup.

Source: Legit.ng