Hours after her estranged husband made a massive announcement about the opening of his church, May Edochie continues to snub him

Yul Edochie caught many by surprise on Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024, when he announced the kick-off date of his new church

Despite the attention the announcement stirred online, Yul's first wife is yet to react to it, as she continues to pepper the gram with videos

May Edochie, the wife of Nollywood actor-turned-pastor Yul, has left many hanging with her recent reactions to her husband's announcement about starting his own church.

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that Yul Edochie had taken to social media to announce the launch of his church.

He had revealed in the past that he was born to be a preacher. On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, he took the bold step of announcing the name of his ministry and launching it officially.

Many have been on the lookout to see how Yul's first wife, May, would react to her ex-husband's change of career path.

May Edochie snub Yul's big announcement

It's been over 24 hours since Yul made his big announcement, and May has yet to react.

The brand influencer, who had been silent on social media for nearly six days, has been super active on her IG Page since her ex-husband's announcement.

However, instead of reacting to Yul's church launch, she has posted videos from last year and other influencing gigs.

See below the latest clip shared by May on her page:

See the comments the video stirred online

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from May's video:

@slimmsyyetty:

"No wonder Lincoln Edochie's called you a Super Chef. . Pete called you a computer wizard, too. They all seem to know you are a rare gem. Even Yul knows and calls you "My brilliant darling wife" if not because of his bottled state."

@ruthkadiri:

"May no gree for anybody this year."

@ritaedochie:

"NOTHING DO YOU GIRLLLLLL."

@gblack_okwute20:

"You don Make Yul go turn pastor him never see anything with that him big for nothing back yard wife."

@mz_lilianna:

"After this video Yul will turn from minister to herbalist."

@sarah.idris.102:

"This woman na silent werey she just dey pepper those two anyway."

@oilgas_25:

"You’re the best. Yul don enter pastor work the kind lie that guy go blow for his members I dey pity them."

@ada_orisa:

"Correct silent killer, What a ghana pepper!!!"

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

