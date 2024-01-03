Actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Venita Akpofure marked her 37th birthday in a unique way

She adorned a diamond-themed outfit which revealed her body in an enticing way and sparked several reactions

Her fans gushed over her beauty and made several wishes for her on her special day

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Venita Akpofure recently got her fans talking as she marked her 37th birthday on January 1, 2024.

For her birthday photoshoot, the mother-of-two wore a diamond-themed outfit that revealed sensitive parts of her body. Her makeup also blended with her body.

Venita Akpofure shines on her 37th birthday. Source: @veezeebayeh/Instagram

She captioned her photos:

"Currently shining like a diamond drippin’ in Bezel settings. Life at 37 ain’t exactly what I pictured, but I’m living large, loving hard, and spinning a tale so epic. Intentional living without losing my signature flair, you know how I do.

Venita continued saying:

"Next up, we’re hitting AMVCA, Hollywood dreams. To all who I support me, y’all keep me humble, by embracing me with my flaws. Praying to God for strength and blessings to continue to lift others up."

See photos of her birthday look in the slides below:

Netizens react to Venita Akpofure's birthday look

Social media users have commented on Venita's look. See some of them below:

@zamineymasunge:

"People with such beauty should be arrested, like how can someone be this gorgeous with super brains."

@davidosn.kris:

"Venita Marie Edorhe Oghenekevwe Akpofure, may this year bring you new opportunities and beautiful moments. May God's guidance and blessings forever remain in your life & bring you countless reasons to smile. Happy Birthday again darling."

@glamvilleabj:

"Creative genius!! You lead, others follow. Happy Birthday the Unburnt queen of dragons!!"

@giftya.ankrah:

"You ate this look."

@theekego_:

"Breathtaking. The internet is all yours today."

@abigloventures:

"Happy blessed birthday. More celebrations in your life. Congratulations. God take His time when creating you, you are really gorgeous."

@miss_yebbymens:

"Vendragon for a reason!!! Happy birthday. Once again Khanya. I love you."

@touchbylilly:

"@veezeebaybeh Happy birthday beautiful. You are not only beautiful but smart and intelligent. I pray God bless and prosper all that concerns you in good health.

Venita Akpofure shares an unedited photo of herself

Legit.ng earlier reported that Venita spoke on the need for individuals to love their flaws and exercise their strengths as she shared an unedited picture of herself.

Her reason for not editing the picture was to share with her fellow women that it’s okay to celebrate their body flaws any way they feel.

She added that she loves wigs and extensions but prefers her natural hair now, and she has grown to love every inch of who she is.

