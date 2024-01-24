“If I Get Pregnant, I Will Die “: Funke Akindele Reaches Out to Woman With Childbirth Issue
- A Nigerian content creator who recently went viral for her unique style of skits has finally caught the attention of her idol, Funke Akindele
- During a recent interview, Fadipe Temilade Opadayo shared how she became a skit maker and why she loves Funke Akindele so much
- In the trending clip, she also revealed how terminal pregnancy is for her and why she must not conceive again if she wants to stay alive
A young lady named Fadipe Temilade Opadayo recently trended online after a clip of her speaking about her health condition and her admiration of actress Funke Akindele went viral.
During an interview with Lil Gaga, Temilade revealed how she almost lost her life a couple of times after she got pregnant.
She shared that if she dares conceive once more, she might end up losing her life.
The fast-rising content creator shared during the chat with Lil Gaga that she is a massive fan of record-breaking filmmaker Funke Akindele.
Temilade noted that if she could get the opportunity to meet the actress, she would hug her so tight that it would take ten people to pry her out of her grasp.
Funke Akindele reaches out to Temilade
After seeing Temilade's video making the rounds online, Funke Akindele reached out.
In response to Temilade's video, Funke Akindele took to the comment section of Tunde Ednut's post, revealing that she's a huge fan of Mama Moot
Watch Temilade's viral interview below:
See how netizens reacted Temilade's video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral video by fast-rising content creator:
@funkejenifaakindele:
"@opadayotemilade me that I can’t wait to meet you. I’m a huge fan o!! Oya DM straight."
@benjaminsavvy:
"Nobody got the part where she said "her husband is the one running up and down" . But if she had said a negative statement now . Una for dor dey talk nonsense."
@nk_beube:
"You need to test if you have Rh Negative blood cells."
@oluwakemi._o:
"Awwwnnn bless her❤️ . Pregnancy is not a joke , is a journey of d unknown. May all pregnant women deliver safely."
@cocobarz:
"Her husband na the real deal…dats all dat sweet me in the whole interview. He should take his flowers."
@desirednativepot_ng:
"Women wey carry belle reach full term den come born am without issues no knw wetin God do for them oo . Lord ! I’m forever grateful pregnancy no b beans oo."
@laralite:
"I was sad listening to her until she said pepe run in my head."
@oluwarotimiolumide:
"My wife's twin sister , some women are just unlucky during pregnancy."
Funke Akindele’s movie leaks on private social channels
Legit.ng recalls reporting how Funke Akindele's new movie "A Tribe Called Judah" was at the center of several conversations on social media.
The movie which was premiered in December 2024, went on to shatter several Nollywood box office records.
However, reports about it leaking on some private social channels recently created a stir online.
