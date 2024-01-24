A Nigerian content creator who recently went viral for her unique style of skits has finally caught the attention of her idol, Funke Akindele

During a recent interview, Fadipe Temilade Opadayo shared how she became a skit maker and why she loves Funke Akindele so much

In the trending clip, she also revealed how terminal pregnancy is for her and why she must not conceive again if she wants to stay alive

A young lady named Fadipe Temilade Opadayo recently trended online after a clip of her speaking about her health condition and her admiration of actress Funke Akindele went viral.

During an interview with Lil Gaga, Temilade revealed how she almost lost her life a couple of times after she got pregnant.

She shared that if she dares conceive once more, she might end up losing her life.

The fast-rising content creator shared during the chat with Lil Gaga that she is a massive fan of record-breaking filmmaker Funke Akindele.

Temilade noted that if she could get the opportunity to meet the actress, she would hug her so tight that it would take ten people to pry her out of her grasp.

Funke Akindele reaches out to Temilade

After seeing Temilade's video making the rounds online, Funke Akindele reached out.

In response to Temilade's video, Funke Akindele took to the comment section of Tunde Ednut's post, revealing that she's a huge fan of Mama Moot

Watch Temilade's viral interview below:

