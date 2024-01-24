Moses Bliss' engagement to his fiancee Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian, has continued to trend online

A Nigerian lady in a viral video has expressed displeasure at the singer's action to go for a Ghanaian when there were numerous Nigerian ladies he could have picked from

The lady further claimed Moses Bliss would soon suffer heartbreak for refusing to value Nigerian ladies

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss has been called out in a viral video for leaving Nigerian ladies to marry a Ghanaian.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses caused an uproar online Friday after sharing pictures from his proposal to his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, a British lawyer with Ghanaian heritage.

The singer's decision to engage a woman with Ghanaian ancestry, however, didn't go down well with a Nigerian lady who bashed Moses.

According to the lady, Moses made his money in Nigeria and featured Nigerian ladies in his music video but chose to settle down with a foreigner.

The lady in another clip claimed the gospel would soon be 'served breakfast' for refusing to value Nigerian ladies.

"Women plenty for Nigeria you went to marry Ghanaian. Nigerian men are only generous to women outside the country," the lady said in the viral video.

Watch video as lady slams Moses Bliss for engaging a Ghanaian

Netizens react as lady bash Moses Bliss

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

christianaedeha:

"Wahala ooooo.. Nothing will separate u guys because God is already involved.. mmbliss congratulations on ur mandate… he saw and he went for his choice.. mmbliss fans gather here and let’s celebrate our own."

iye.360:

"What's this...who is Moses bliss thar you all have been giving him so much attention...haba."

esikum_tabia:

"He found what he was looking for in her leave them be."

miss_editimi:

"Is God a joke to you ??….which one be Nigeria help your life."

