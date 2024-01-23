A Nigerian man captured his mother's joyous reaction as she watched her son on the television for the first time

The old woman, who was thrilled to see her son, danced along to the music he was singing with a beautiful smile

The man, who was filming the scene, also expressed his happiness and gratitude for his mother's support

The old woman, who was sitting on a couch in their living room, could not contain her excitement as she saw her son's face on the screen.

She jumped up and started dancing to the rhythm of the music he was singing, clapping her hands and swaying her hips.

The video showed the strong bond between the mother and son and their joy and pride in each other's achievements.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Peebeauty3 reacted:

“Awww may our mother see us all prosper.”

Prophetess Grace said:

“Much love for you mummy.”

Mlenegirl wrote:

“She get vibes.”

BellaNationO1 wrote:

“Big deal God bless you my dear.”

Pixie_xoXO commented:

“Mama na stepper.”

Bigvybes also commented:

“Glad I know you fam. We gon be great up.”

Source: Legit.ng