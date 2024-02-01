Mercy Chinwo has recently shared a video of a church choir singing her song dubbed Confidence in an unusual way

The gospel singer, who appeared to be stunned by the choir's confidence, shared an emoji of her crying

As expected, the video has since triggered reactions from celebrities as well as many of her fans

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo couldn't help but react to a viral video of a church choir's unusual performance.

In the video that Mercy, who was recently gifted a car, shared on her social media timeline, the choir could be heard performing her song Confidence.

Church choir sings Mercy Chinwo's Confidence song. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Despite their lack of professionalism, the choir gave it their all, an action that left many, including Mercy talking.

In reaction, the mother of one shared different emojis, including a crying icon.

She wrote in her caption:

"Yes oh Our confidence is in Jesus."

Watch the video, including Mercy Chinwo's caption below:

Different reviews as church choir perform Mercy Chinwo's song

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

hapilooksbeautyplaz:

"They really tried ooh. Consider their location too. Maybe no keyboard or good musical instruments. They made use of what Dey have. Well done."

dfo_music:

"It's their sincerity for me... Somebody Find them for me!"

its.giftie:

"The lead singer is Mercy Chinwo that stopped downloading at 12%."

tarhferol:

"I think they gave it their best shot. They’re not experts, yet gave it an attempt. Cut them some slack. There’s always room for improvement. At the end of the day, the Name of the Lord is praised and all glory returned to Him."

manusakpanke:

"I honestly think they would have done much better if they had a keyboardist to guide them. Dem try."

wendys.artistry:

"Very good make Ebenezer rest small."

royal_natural_hair:

"hey are singing from their soul, God don accept."

afrikchick_:

"Everybody choose your key!"

womeninportharcourt:

"Who choose the choristers in that church?? Find the person for me."

olayodejuliana:

"If I talk na they will say I’m talking wetin be this???"

marisosazee

"Na this kind place them dey fight for who go hold mic."

dinma_just:

"Even God go dey wonder wetin be this?"

Mercy Chinwo shares baby's scan

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Chinwo shared maternity photos and her baby scan.

The singer also hinted at the baby's gender, who turned out to be a boy.

Mercy and her husband welcomed their first child months after marking their first wedding anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng