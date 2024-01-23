Popular Nigerian Twitter personality Daniel Regha has reacted to the viral video of Hushpuppi celebrating Tunde Ednut’s birthday

A video had made the rounds of the socialite and convicted felon reportedly marking the blogger’s big day in prison

Daniel Regha dropped his hot take on the matter and it drew a series of comments from Nigerians

Controversial X (Twitter) personality Daniel Regha has broken his silence on celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s recent birthday celebration.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular socialite and convicted felon Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, joined in on Tunde Ednut’s carnival-like birthday celebration by also marking the occasion from his prison cell in the US.

Fans react as Daniel Regha condemns video of Hushpuppi celebrating Tunde Ednut's birthday in jail.

Source: Instagram

The video of Hushpuppi’s alleged celebration soon made the rounds on social media, and it drew comments from a lot of netizens, including Daniel Regha.

On his X page, Regha tweeted his displeasure with the situation. The controversial personality tweeted that Hushpuppi is a criminal and should be treated like one. He also condemned Nigerians who see the convicted felon as an icon.

He tweeted:

“Hushpuppi is a criminal & should be treated as one since he’s in prison; He often make headlines but Nigerians need to stop acting like he’s an icon or a good role model. One of the biggest problems we are facing today is yahoo boys, which the likes of Hushpuppi encouraged. Let’s be mindful of what we encourage in the name of cruise.”

See the screenshot below:

Daniel Regha reacts to video of Hushpuppi reportedly marking Tunde Ednut's birthday in prison.

Source: Twitter

In a subsequent tweet, Daniel Regha noted that Hushpuppi should not have access to a mobile phone because he needs to pay for his crimes.

He wrote:

“The video of Hushpuppi being served different meals in prison is wr¤ng (if true). He shouldn't have access to a phone, & needs to be paying for his crimes. Again, Nigerians who catch cruise whenever he makes the headlines are part of the !ssue; How do y'all criticize politicians but glorify yahoo boys & criminals? That's pathet!c.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha reacts to video of Hushpuppi reportedly celebrating Tunde Ednut’s birthday in prison

Daniel Regha’s take on Hushpuppi’s viral video of Tunde Ednut's celebration raised interesting comments from some Nigerians on social media. Read below:

Piccolo told Regha to mind his business:

This tweep called Hushpuppi his mentor:

Nero said Hushpuppi seemed to be enjoying in jail than some free people:

Felix told Regha to teach the US how to run their prisons:

Eyioluwa said US prison is not kirikiri:

Maggie had this to say:

