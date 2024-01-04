Daniel Regha has corrected Davido about the meaning of his Timeless necklace which he made last year

The singer had stated that the diamond Timeless chain meant patience he had exhibited over time

Responding to the video, Regha slammed the singer and warned him that the hourglass chain means a traditional symbol of dying

Social media critic Daniel Regha has reacted to the video made by David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, over what his jewelry meant to him.

The 'Aye' crooner had made a video for British magazine, the British GQ.

In the clip, he spoke about what each of his jewelry meant to him. He stated that his Timeless hourglass chain meant patience and timeless piece.

Daniel Regha lashes out at Davido over the symbol of his necklace. Photo credit @davido/@danielregha

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the post, Regha faulted the meaning he gave to the necklace. According to him, the hourglass symbolizes the end of time and a traditional symbol of dying.

Regha says Davido's necklace is not a good one

Stating further, Regha added that the chain is nothing to be proud of. He also said that there is no need for the singer to splurge so much acquiring expensive chains.

Regha had criticised the singer in the past. He slammed him for being nominated for Grammy.

See his post here:

Fans react to Regha's post

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by Regha. Here are some of the comments below:

@LoloEtny:

"Whatever his reasons are, it’s his choice Daniel, same way it’s your choice to turn your Ankara to boxers and nobody criticised you for it."

@afrisagacity:

"Daniel, you may be entirely wrong with your analysis. Hourglass is used to measure intervals of time. However, literarily, it symbolizes life’s truth about time. It suggests that time passes quickly and life is constantly changing, and also timeless."

@_Copah_Jay:

"All these years of talking about Davido, he hasn't asked to see you cos your irrelevance is glaring.....Guy, you talk like a woman."

@jahy_official:

"Daniel Regha, must u find fault in everything. You life is faulty enough fix yours first."

@Djemzykado:

"Poverty be making you typing anyhow."

@Odoggwu_:

"Daniel hustling hard cos payday is just around the corner."

@EbukaNw82866148:

"That is his choice. I don't think you need to make it an issue. Must you comment on almost everything that does not concern you, Danie of Regha?"

@Bod_repuplic:

"Daniel you will do jail o."

@IfeanyiAbraham:

"This is actually a stupid tweet because there is nothing that teaches you patience like an hourglass, and if you sit still and analyse rather than jumping to attack Davido at every small opportunity for online relevance you will see what he means. When you watch the sand running."

@iSamsilver:

"One day you go jam talk one day, you’ll know the real meaning of jam talk that day… continue playing shogbo."

Regha blasts Davido, says he is acting as if his family owns Osun state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regha also lashed out at Davido over his involvement in the Osun state election.

He said that the singer has been acting as if the state belongs to Adeleke's family.

He pointed out that there was criticism surrounding Adeleke's government which Davido was supposed to address.

Source: Legit.ng