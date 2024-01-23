A Nigerian man living in Canada shared a TikTok video of himself braving the cold and addressing potential migrants

He revealed that despite the chilly weather, Canada was a great place to live and work

He urged people not to listen to the naysayers who tried to dissuade them from relocating

A Nigerian man who had moved to Canada posted a TikTok video of himself standing in front of a snowy landscape and speaking to people who wanted to migrate.

He said that Canada was a wonderful country that offered many opportunities for education, employment, and entertainment.

He admitted that the weather was cold, but he claimed that it was not as bad as some people made it out to be.

He advised people not to be discouraged by the negative comments of those who tried to scare them away from relocating.

In a video shared by @olugold, he assured them that they could adapt to the cold with proper clothing and heating.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man targets helping 1,000 people get fully funded scholarships to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada-based educationist, has intimated netizens of his plan to help 1,000 people land fully-funded scholarships in 2024.

Olumuyiwa advised those interested in his initiative to create profiles on his scholarship Cafe platform.

His tweet blew up as many international study hopefuls looked forward to being picked.

