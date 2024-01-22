Popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s birthday was also celebrated by convicted Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi

A video made the rounds online of Hushpuppi celebrating Tunde Ednut’s birthday in prison

Hushpuppi’s celebration video caused a huge stir on social media with Nigerians dropping hot takes after it trended

Popular Nigerian socialite and convicted felon, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi, has joined many others to celebrate Tunde Ednut’s birthday.

The celebrity blogger with real name Tunde Adekunle turned 38 on January 20, 2024, and it was widely celebrated by his fans, colleagues and supporters.

It is no longer news that Tunde Ednut’s birthday is usually celebrated like a carnival every year, with his fans in different parts of the world picking locations to mark the special occasion.

Interestingly, the birthday celebration also extended to a prison cell in America when popular Nigerian socialite and convicted felon Hushpuppi decided to show him love.

Tunde Ednut reportedly posted the video of Hushpuppi marking his birthday from his jail cell before quickly deleting it. However, the clip quickly spread on social media.

In the video, Hushpuppi was heard speaking in the background as he showcased a spread of prison food he was using to celebrate Tunde Ednut. Rice was seen served into different bowls as someone used a small plastic to take some pasta from a nylon bag and pour it into the waiting plates.

According to the socialite, he was celebrating the blogger’s birthday in his own little way with pasta, rice and cold drinks. He said:

“We are also celebrating o in our own little way o. Jollof loading, pasta is already here as you can see.”

See the viral video below:

Reactions trail video of Hushpuppi celebrating Tunde Ednut’s birthday in prison

The video of Hushpuppi’s celebration of Tunde Ednut’s birthday in his jail cell soon spread across different social media platforms, and caused a huge stir. Many Nigerians had things to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

temmiare:

“Tunde is really not very bright, Cos why post this?”

ordu4luv:

“Normally this guy fit they chop life inside prison more than alot of people out there.”

Dr_posh:

“Still serving content from prison…”

t_h_e_n_n_y:

“This guy would never keep quiet. Even for jail e Dey show off.”

amyberry83:

“Na this same loudness put him in trouble. Can't he do things without show. Just wait till this video gets to the top and he gets stripped of all his privileges.”

victor_ubabike:

“Mehn the condition of that jail is better than what Nigerians are facing now in this country.”

mummysteddy:

“He would get extra time now for this . Phones ain’t allowed in the penitentiary.”

shogbams:

“No matter the matter… enjoy every moment and be thankful for the gift of life.”

Many queue to collect Tunde Ednut's rice ahead of birthday

Legit.ng had reported that a video had emerged online where people were lining up to collect rice, oil, and other food items ahead of Ednut's birthday.

Youths joined the queue and lined up for the goodies.

Reactions trailed the video of the numerous people waiting for food as many complained about unemployment in the land.

