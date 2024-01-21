DJ Chicken, in a video that has gone viral, made a disrespectful comment about Wizkid's late mother

The controversial disc jockey, in a clip, also stated that the music star would join his late mum soon

DJ Chicken's comment didn't go down well with many, including Wizkid's close associate Rotimy

Controversial disc jockey and TikToker DJ Chicken has put himself up for dragging after he disrespected Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun WIzkid's late mother.

DJ Chicken, who has continually berated Wizkid after he gave N20 million to Money Gee, crossed the line by saying the IDK crooner will join his mother in the grave.

DJ Chicken says Wizkid would join his mother. Credit: @djchickenkukuruku @wizkidayo

While speaking in the Yoruba language, the disc jockey said Wizkid will never be as famous as he used to be.

WIzkid's associate responds to DJ Chicken

In what seems to be a warning, Wizkid's associate Rotimy, in a post via his Instastory, told DJ Chicken to focus on chasing clout but not involve the singer's mother.

He wrote:

"Chase your clout, no ever carry am reach person mama, you go learn. Freedom after speech go put you for serious problem, Online lo wa, no wam."

Below is a screenshot of Rotimy's post and DJ Chicken's video

People react to DJ Chicken's video about Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

tobyshang:

"Finally chicken is going to the kitchen."

trustfavour:

"I'll not be happy If Wizkid should let this slide. There are some lines you should never cross, no matter what."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"In full support! Know where to carry your craze go! Chicken wey koli don catch."

an_na_bella11:

"Na una wey Dey give chicken audience I blame Because chicken and Wizkid?? How?? When that one start?? Oni shey orire chicken."

Source: Legit.ng