Controversial TikTok star DJ Chicken seems to have finally met his Waterloo as Wizkid FC come for him over comments made about the singer's late mum

Days after DJ Chicken slammed Wizkid and his recent EP, Soundman Vol.2, calling it trash, fans of the singer went after his TikTok and Instagram page

In some trending clips, DJ Chicken was seen begging Wizkid and his fan club to forgive him, noting that his utterances came from a place of love

Controversial TikTok star Adedamola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, has recently been in the news over some comments about Afrobeat star Wizkid.

During one of his live sessions on TikTok, Chicken slammed Wizkid and his recent EP Soundman Vol.2. He called it trash and noted that Wizkid would soon join his late mum.

These comments have sparked reactions from many Wizkid FC, tagging it as the highest level of disrespect.

Wizkid FC get DJ Chicken's account removed from TikTok

Days after Chicken insulted Wizkid on TikTok, his account was pulled down and banned. In a bid to get back his account, the disc jockey took to social media to apologise. He begged for Wizkid's forgiveness.

He stated in his apology video that whatever he said came from a place of love. But that hasn't stopped that onslaught from Wizkid FC, as they also promised to get his Instagram page banned.

Amidst all this back and forth between DJ Chicken and Wizkid's followers, the singer has yet to react or even comment about the entire saga.

Netizens react to DJ Chicken's comment about Wizkd

Legit.ng have gathered some of the reactions that trailed DJ Chicken's loss of his TikTok page:

@orlando_don_porosky:

"I blame the bloggers that keep posting this guy. He is nothing but a complete public nuisance."

@im_greatwhite:

"You see wiz and Davido dem no dey use them play for Nigeria at all."

@oyin_mix_mola:

"To everyone that contributed to this basturdssss TikTok account being disabled, una no go fall, GOD go bless una. Very very silly fellow ! The way I dislike this guy is soooo unhealthy."

@alhaji_marvin01:

"Please chop his instagram… take it down..."

@theariesbeauty_brush:

"Take the account he’s still using to spill rubbish ode elenu jawaya, you think wizkid fc will spare you."

@badgalci04:

"You apologize but it’s still TREASON."

@iremide_adeola:

"The kind of people Nigerians promote as celebrities agonize me."

@sekky_homo4lakemi:

"Can they jus take down all his acct."

@its_adalyn:

"You even have time to use filter ‍♀️ please fc he needs more shege."

@damolababalola:

"Mental illness in full glare....but no, its the beating we are after."

DJ Chicken claims Wizkid gifted Money Gee's N20m to redeem his glory

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Chicken accused Wizkid of gifting Money Gee N20m in a bid to promote his upcoming music project, Soundman Vol.2.

He also accused Wizkid of using his cash gift to Money Gee to redeem his dying glory.

He alleged that Money Gee would never rise above his current level since he accepted Wizkid's diabolical money.

