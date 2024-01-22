Portable has made a video to inform his fans that he was back home but was injured after he was attacked by some angry-looking me

He explained that he was called to feature in some men's video who just returned home from abroad

He demanded an extra N1million and he did their job for them yet he was attacked and dealt with and they broke his leg

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has explained the reason he was beaten and injured by some angry-looking men in Ajah.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was attacked in an apartment in Ajah over a singing engagement.

In the video, the controversial singer said two people contacted him for a feature. They bargained and he asked them to add N1 million naira to his money.

Portable explained that he had honored their invitation and done his part of the deal but they still went ahead to beat him.

Dr Zeh says they broke his leg

In the recording sighted on social media, Portable said they broke his leg and injured him in his eye.

He stated that they were beating him and making videos at the same time. He then asked them if they could do such to Davido or Wizkid.

Portable says his manager brought police to rescue him

The Zazu crooner mentioned that his manager was the one who brought police to rescue him at the apartment where he was beaten.

He also said that when area boys around the place heard that he was being beaten, they all trooped into the apartment.

See the video here:

Portable goes haywire in Italy after a promoter ripped

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had caused a commotion on the street in Italy in a trending video.

He was seen expressing displeasure after a show promoter ripped him off his money.

The singer threatened to beat up the promoter for taking the money he was sprayed while performing.

