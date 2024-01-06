Davido's aide, Israel Afeare, best known as Isreal DMW, is not ready to let go of his estranged wife. Sheila

The entrainment enthusiast fumed on the internet in the early hours of January 6 against any man wanting to take his place in his ex-wife's live

Isreal went as far as sharing his wedding pictures to emphasise the intensity of his message

Nigerian singer Davido's assistant, Israel Afeare, best known as Isreal DMW, has served a serious warning to men who might be interested in his estranged wife Sheila.

The entertainment hypeman, in a brief, thundering post, revealed that no man can have his ex-wife and further threatened any man who dares to have a taste of his meal.

Isreal DMW comes for men interested in his estranged wife Sheila. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Israel emphasised the importance of avoiding involvement with legally married women, particularly those from Edo State.

Expressing his anger and frustration, the Afrobeats singer's aide noted that pursuing short-term gratification towards Sheila may not be worth the complications and problems that could follow afterward.

"Dearest Men. Stay away from Sheila. Stay away from legally married women, especially the ones from Edo State. Don't get yourself into trouble because of just 5 minutes pleasure. Pitty your loved ones, at least if you're not pitying yourself. People shouldn't always believe they are smart. People shouldn't always believe they would always eat their cakes and still have it back. Move on what? FCKK SHIIT. Thanks."

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

obiunu:

"Isreal dey play u are Not her God you can’t threaten pple. Another man will marry her."

sirmotek:

"Baba this your rant is now timeless...you dey FEEL am even when your wife is UNAVAILABLE. Well I hope you get OVER DEM ALL."

pauloidi:

"If you wan reconcile, reconcile and if una no reconcile, go ya separate ways. Period."

iamjuliuscarter:

"Chai my man wan knack but him no see him wife for him bed."

official__shuge:

"But is hard to move on tho…he really loved her genuinely…that’s why is not that easy."

ephexzee:

"Someone should check up Israel, it's 2 am and he is posting this, he is obviously still in love with his ex wife."

Isreal DMW's ex-wife confuses incoming suitors

Sheila Courage, the estranged wife of Isreal DMW (personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido), left netizens puzzled with her subtle statement about her current relationship status.

The beauty model shared a visual post on social media that taunted the ongoing discussions surrounding her marital issues.

In the video, Sheila joyfully danced to a new song with the lyrics, "I'm single, not searching; it's so complicated."

