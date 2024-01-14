Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s aide Isreal DMW has taken a leaf from his boss by emulating his actions at a nightclub

In a viral video, Isreal was seen making cash rain on the excotic dancers at the club as Davido looked at him with pride

The viral clip raised a series of interesting comments from netizens as they dropped their takes on Isreal’s money move

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide Isreal DMW is making headlines on social media over his recent generosity at a nightclub.

Isreal caught the attention of netizens with a video of him having a good time at a nightclub with Davido and other DMW crew members.

Nigerians speak as Davido reacts to Isreal spraying money on ladies at the club. Photos: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the music star’s aide was seen emptying bundles of cash on the backside of one of the excotic dancers at the club. The camera later panned to show Davido observing Isreal’s money moves.

Davido had a look of pride on his face as he smiled brightly while watching Isreal spending money on the ladies at the club. After Isreal was done spraying the money, he started to dance and enjoy the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW sprays money on excotic dancers at nightclub with Davido

The video of Isreal DMW’s generosity towards the ladies dancing at the club caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them who are aware of OBO’s aide’s reluctance to spend money on people were surprised to see him raining cash on the dancers. Read some of the reactions from netizens below:

flawless_apartments:

“lol he’ll soon come and rant about his ex in three market days .”

Lydia__.____:

“When midnight reach now and sadness hits, he will start crying about his wife.”

mheenarh__:

“Isreal don dey calculate money wey him go spend on women well now.”

Mzzsholz:

“If not for the camera isreal no go spend shi shi on that yansh.”

bibilee101:

“See as davido dey smile like proud father .”

monsieur_slim01:

“Sha no come here tomorrow write epistle about woman ….”

awazi_ruth:

“Is he scared of spraying the money ? ”

top__upboy:

“David just love isreal naturally. Make David love me like this.”

susan_kprowe:

“now that u happy spraying money at the club ontop of strippper ass with your oga u are not a bad husband o, but your wife is with her friend u calling her names…”

brymzmusic:

“If I’m spraying that bum bum I better be feeling it not spraying any money a bumbum I ain’t gonna feel.”

nicolenicol21:

“Davido and his cute smile.”

mashu_mona:

“Why is he afraid to spray the money?”

nurse_gifty.mbappe:

“See as his hands are shaking. Someone that's not used to spraying money .”

otboiy:

“The smile on David’s face .”

_olahrecky:

“Ur oga don dy teach u bad thing ohh.”

Isreal DMW rains curses on estranged wife Sheila

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW shocked netizens with his recent outburst at his estranged wife Sheila.

A new low point in their public dispute occurred when Isreal took to his social media feed to accuse and lay ruthless curses on Sheila.

In a series of posts, the entertainment hypeman said that unless he hadn't paid the "bride price," any man who came near Sheila would meet an early end. According to him, his Edo ancestors would make these curses possible.

Source: Legit.ng